It’s May, which means a new Robert B. Parker ‘Spenser’ novel

Some things you can always count on — like the sun rising in the east, bears hibernating in winter and a new Robert B. Parker/Spenser novel in May.
“Robert B. Parker’s Little White Lies” (Putnam, $27) is the sixth one written by Ace Atkins.
Parker, a master of the modern-day detective novel, died in January 2010. His last book featuring Spenser, the smart-aleck Boston P.I., was posthumously published in May 2011.
That’s when Atkins stepped in. The Mississippi-based novelist was hand-picked by Parker’s estate to continue the series. He opened with “Robert B. Parker’s Lullaby” in May 2012.
Spenser novels haven’t missed a May release date yet. They haven’t missed a beat either.
That’s because Atkins, a longtime Spenser fan, understands the character and what makes him tick. He knows Spenser’s world and the people who inhabit it. He writes with the same spare style as Parker and peppers the narrative with the same wry wit.
In “Little White Lies,” Spenser’s embarrassed client lost $300,000 in a romance and real-estate con. The scam artist is a talking head on cable news programs. Spenser finds that everything about the guy, including his CIA credentials, is complete fiction. He vows to make the villain’s next con his last.
Also new in bookstores this week:
“The Baker’s Secret,” by Stephen P. Kiernan (William Morrow, $26.99). This elegant WWII story focuses on an unlikely heroine: In an occupied French village, a 22-year-old baker is allotted enough flour to make 12 baguettes a day for German troops. But by using ground straw, she secretly stretches supplies to make two extra loaves a day, enough to keep fellow villagers alive.
“ ’Round Midnight,” by Laura McBride (Touchstone, $25.99). This novel spans 60 years and follows the lives of four women separated by race, income and nationality. Their stories connect, however, through their ties to a tiny Las Vegas nightclub, the Midnight Room. The author’s book tour will bring her to North Texas (Barnes & Noble in Plano) on May 17.
“The Marriage Bureau,” by Penrose Halson (William Morrow, $15.99). This is the true story of two women who started England’s first matchmaking agency in 1939. Their business was responsible for countless love connections over the next half century, albeit with occasionally comic missteps. The author was not only a client, but also wound up owning the company!
