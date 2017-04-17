David Baldacci quickly pens another thriller, ‘The Fix’

David Baldacci’s new thriller, “The Fix,” (Grand Central Publishing, $29) is the prolific writer’s third novel in six months. It still boggles his mind that he gets to do this for a living.
“My ambitions were pretty modest (when starting out),” Baldacci told the Star-Telegram in 2014. “I spent many, many years writing stuff that nobody ever bought. All I would get was rejection letters.
“The Fix” comes in the wake of “No Man’s Land” (Baldacci’s fourth John Puller novel, published in November) and “The Width of the World” (the third Vega Jane book, released in February). “People say, ‘You’re so prolific. Why?’ And my answer is always the same: I write because I can’t not write,” he says. “The only time I’m really unhappy and miserable is when I’m between stories.”
“The Fix” is Baldacci’s third adventure featuring Amos Decker. Introduced in 2015’s “Memory Man,” the character is an ex-football pro whose brain was radically rewired after taking a blindside hit.
Now he has a condition called hyperthymesia that gives him a perfect memory. It’s usually helpful when trying to crack FBI cold cases, but it’s proving to be of little value in the current matter at hand.
Decker witnessed an execution-style murder right outside FBI headquarters. But even with his extraordinary powers of observation and recall, this case is downright baffling. Some persistent digging will lead our hero into a turf war with the Defense Intelligence Agency and a case involving leaked information and an international terror group.
Also new in bookstores this week:
“Fallout,” by Sara Paretsky (William Morrow, $27.99). Victoria Iphigenia Warshawski, the savvy Chicago P.I. better known as V.I., is back for the 18th time in a series dating back to 1982’s “Indemnity Only.” This one is a bit of a departure for the author, whose character opened doors for women private eyes in modern crime fiction. V.I.’s case, the hunt for a missing film student, takes her away from Chicago to rural Kansas.
“The Color of Our Sky,” by Amita Trasi (William Morrow, $15.99). This debut novel, widely acclaimed when self-published in 2015, is about childhood friends from India. Mukta, a poor village girl destined to become a temple prostitute, is rescued when brought to live with Tara’s upper-middle class family. But one night after the 1993 Bombay Bombings, Mukta is kidnapped. A decade later, Tara sets out to find her.
“Ararat,” by Christopher Golden (St. Martin’s, $25.99). Countless expeditions atop Mount Ararat for Noah’s Ark have failed to produce any physical evidence. In this paranormal thriller, an earthquake reveals a secret cave that leads explorers to the Old Testament ship. Inside, they find a coffin containing a hideous creature with horns. When a blizzard traps the explorers, something sinister eavesdrops on their prayers.
Comments