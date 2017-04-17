New biography paints a deeply human portrait of Van Cliburn

One of the last century’s most seismic events concerned not war and tragedy, but peace and music.
In May 1958, at the height of the Cold War, a naive young Texan slipped behind enemy lines to Moscow and shocked the world by winning the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition.
Van Cliburn, at the age of 23, had somehow channeled the Russian soul, had triumphed by playing Russian music. It was the stuff of fairy tales.
“The Russian public had embraced virtuosos before, but Van was a different sort,” Stuart Isacoff writes in the new Cliburn biography, “When the World Stopped To Listen: Van Cliburn’s Cold War Triumph and Its Aftermath.” “He simply played like an angel. Muscovites surrendered their hearts to him …
“Performing under the auspices of a repressive regime and before an intimidating jury of some of the world’s greatest musicians, he seemed to answer to no authority other that than the shifting tides of his own soul. The mere act of hearing him became liberating.”
I have never read a more beautiful or penetrating description of Cliburn’s Moscow triumph, which is said to have inspired a thaw in the Cold War. There was a welcoming ticker-tape parade for him in New York City, bestselling albums and clamoring audiences for years afterward. Everyone wanted a piece of the “American Sputnik.”
But Isacoff makes clear, in an unprecedented way, that Cliburn’s story was no fairy tale. In a book that is sympathetic but honest, “When the World Stopped To Listen” describes the terrible toll Moscow and its aftermath eventually extracted from the pianist.
American government officials who celebrated his victory became suspicious of Cliburn’s affection for the Russian people and friendship with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Isacoff writes how Cliburn turned to astrology in the years when he was as famous as Elvis Presley. Cliburn’s ill-advised reliance on a medical quack threatened the pianist’s health and career.
Isacoff also dares to examine Cliburn’s complicated relationship with his mother, Rildia Bee, his first teacher and taskmaster throughout her long life.
“As the gears of a life in music slowly began to grind him up, Rildia Bee was there to push him along,” Isacoff writes. Late in the book, the author wonders, “if Rildia Bee — the wind that filled his sails — was also the albatross that sank him.
“I thought about that,” Cliburn’s longtime partner, Tommy Smith, told Isacoff. “But without the force of Rildia Bee, what would have happened? Van might not have done with his life what he did. And what an extraordinary life it was.”
Finally, for those who knew Cliburn, it will be painful to read how universal adulation eventually turned to devastating criticism of his music.
“Over the months and years, he found the treadmill of a concert career less and less bearable,” Isacoff writes. “Even his beloved Soviets began to complain of an artistic decline.”
One respected teacher at the Moscow Conservatory said Cliburn’s playing in Russia in the years after the Tchaikovsky “was not simply a disappointment. It’s like you loved someone passionately, with all your heart, and then were disappointed in him. It is like the death of your idol.”
It was the great irony. Cliburn’s very success had stunted his artistic growth. The ever gracious and accommodating pianist indulged audiences that wanted to hear, almost exclusively, the Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff concertos he had employed in 1958 to conquer the hearts of the Russian people.
“At home, his critics increasingly accused Van of staleness, and concluded he was chasing after momentary success with too little interest in artistic growth,” Isacoff writes.
“But his perfectionism in the recording studio argued against the view that this pianist was looking simply to cash in on instant fame. He yearned for something more. It just somehow seemed just out of reach … By the 1970s he just wanted to stop.”
For a decade he did, disappearing from the stage.
But there is a happy ending to Cliburn’s story, one in which Fort Worth played a crucial role. He moved from New York to the Texas city in the mid-1980s. In Fort Worth, he and Tommy Smith could slip into the Ol’ South Pancake House for a late-night meal, or slip into a rear pew at Broadway Baptist Church on Sunday.
In Fort Worth, he was a friend and neighbor. Those of us who knew him here, while less acquainted with the miracle of Moscow, marveled at Cliburn’s unfailing humility, kindness and graciousness.
Those same attributes, as it turned out, were at the core of his success.
“For Van, it wasn’t about playing the piano,” a longtime friend, May Lou Falcone, told Isacoff. “I think the piano was merely his vehicle for communicating.
“It could have been anything. His fragility didn’t show,” she said. “Yet his heart was the biggest heart I’ve ever encountered. The spirit of generosity, the loving — it was more than in anyone else I’ve ever known.”
“When the World Stopped To Listen” is an imperfect book. I found the writing to be choppy and haphazard in many places. Isacoff, a musician himself, delves deeply into music arcana that frankly didn’t interest me. He lingers too long on peripheral characters from the events of Moscow.
But I’m grateful to the author for this deeply human portrait of the man so many of us in Texas grew to love. Through this book, it seems we can finally know Van Cliburn. It is also highly fitting that Isacoff finally gives Tommy Smith his due.
“Smith is the Van Cliburn story’s happy ending,” Isacoff writes. “With Tommy Smith, Van had at last found a fulfilling, loving union. At this point, Van was finally shedding the old shell of a life in which he had been trapped, though he could look back with some satisfaction on a record of remarkable achievements.
“He had, after all, helped change the world, inspiring love and admiration in generations of Russians, and propelling efforts at diplomatic exchanges between the rival superpowers.”
Finally, through Smith, and this book, we are also privileged to share in Cliburn’s last moments, which came in the winter of 2013 after a battle with cancer.
“At the end, he was so weak,” Smith told Isacoff. “I peered into his face, trying to make contact, and said, ‘Hello!’ He could barely open his eyes, but he answered, ‘Hello … I love you!’ An hour later he died, absolutely at peace.
“ He was certain that he was going to meet some old friends. As sad as it was, it was beautiful. That’s the sweet, loving man I miss.”
When the World Stopped To Listen: Van Cliburn’s Cold War Triumph and Its Aftermath
☆☆☆☆ (out of five)
- By Stuart Isacoff
- Alfred A. Knopf, $27.95
