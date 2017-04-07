Jeffery Deaver’s ‘The Burial Hour’ among new releases this week

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ “The Burial Hour” by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central, $28). Forensic detectives Lincoln Rhyme and Amelia Sachs (last featured in 2016’s “The Steel Kiss”) are back. This time, they’re hot on the trail of a sadistic killer who calls himself The Composer. The villain makes his introduction via a horrifying music video, in which a kidnapping victim is strangled with a cello-string noose to the strains of “The Blue Danube” waltz.
▪ “The Widow of Wall Street” by Randy Susan Meyers (Atria, $26). The author, inspired by the Bernie Madoff investment scandal, explores what the wife of a disgraced stock broker/swindler might be like. Phoebe Pierce is heartbroken and financially ruined after her husband Jake gets caught masterminding a massive Ponzi scheme and is sent to prison. She was once devoted to him. But how can she stay so loyal?
▪ “One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s, $27.99). Meet Chris Brennan, although that’s not really his name. He’s the new teacher and assistant baseball coach at Central Valley High in Pennsylvania. Among his secrets: Six days from now, there’s going to be a bombing. But what does Chris want from the baseball players and families? Once the bestselling author reveals the guy’s true identity, answers will soon follow.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
Comments