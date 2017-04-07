No question, Shakespeare was to be the topic of North Texas author’s debut novel

0:29 Motorcyclist killed after running red light and slamming into car Pause

0:36 Some customers say Oncor goes too far when they trim trees

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

26:50 Beyond The Wall: Texas Tribune documentary provides unflinching look at border security and immigration

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station