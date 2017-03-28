Paula Hawkins is sure to be the queen of bestsellers this spring

“The Girl on the Train” is going to be a tough act to follow.
The psychological thriller about vino, voyeurism and a vanishing lady put Paula Hawkins on the literary map in 2015.
Her novel was a critical and commercial hit. It sold more than 18 million copies, spent two years on the New York Times bestseller list and was adapted into a high-profile movie starring Emily Blunt.
When an author comes out of nowhere and makes that much noise, there inevitably are sky-high expectations attached to the follow-up — and now it’s time to see if Hawkins can deliver.
“Into the Water” (Riverhead Books, $28) hits bookstore shelves May 2. The story involves the discovery of two women found dead at the bottom of a river and, according to Hawkins’ editor, “the deceitfulness of memory and all the dangerous ways that the past can reach a long arm into the present.”
The book is almost certain to be the biggest title of spring and quite possibly of the entire year. That said, there are many other promising titles due in the coming months.
Here’s a look at some heavy hitters and hopefuls scheduled for the second quarter of 2017.
FICTION
Thrillers and killers
- “The Burial Hour” by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central, April 11, $28). The 13th in the Lincoln Rhyme series finds our hero in pursuit of an international serial killer who gleefully hangs his victims.
- “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, April 18, $29). In the new “Memory Man” thriller, Amos Decker witnesses a murder outside FBI headquarters that may have national security ramifications.
- “Golden Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, April 25, $29). Lucas Davenport’s first case as a U.S. marshal involves a drug cartel and five dead bodies, including that of a child, in Biloxi, Miss.
- “Since We Fell” by Dennis Lehane (Ecco, May 9, $27.99). A tale of murder and deception featuring a former journalist who lives as a virtual shut-in after she suffers an on-air breakdown.
- “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday, June 6, $28.95). The king of the courtroom thriller delivers a tale about an author going undercover in the black-market world of stolen books.
- “Murder Games” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, June 26, $28). The prolific author’s new sleuth, Dr. Dylan Reinhart, literally wrote the book on criminal behavior.
Gripping stories
- “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman (Atria, April 25, $26.99). The story of a small community with big dreams for its junior hockey team, which is about to compete in the national semifinals.
- “The Last Neanderthal” by Claire Cameron (Little, Brown, April 25, $26). The author imagines the challenges of a Neanderthal family 40,000 years ago, a family not so different from one today.
- “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen P. Kiernan (William Morrow, May 2, $26.99). The story of a rebellious baker who helps people in her small Normandy village survive in the days before D-Day.
- “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton (Harper, May 23, $28.99). Nine years after his death, the “Jurassic Park” author’s “lost” manuscript, involving paleontology in the 1870s, is being published.
- “The People We Hate at the Wedding” by Grant Ginder (Flatiron, June 6, $25.99). A swanky London wedding brings out the worst in a privileged English family and a semi-privileged U.S. family.
- “Seven Stones to Stand or Fall” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, June 27, $30). A collection of “Outlander” short fiction, including two never-before-published novellas.
NONFICTION
History and politics
- “The Road to Jonestown” by Jeff Guinn (Simon & Schuster, April 11, $28). Fort Worth author tells the story of the Rev. Jim Jones, Peoples Temple and the Jonestown mass suicides of 1978.
- “This Fight Is Our Fight” by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan, April 18, $28). The outspoken Massachusetts senator issues a call to action in an ongoing fight to save America’s middle class.
- “Democracy” by Condoleezza Rice (Twelve, May 9, $35). The former secretary of state takes a sweeping look at the global struggle for democracy and makes a case for America leading the fight.
- “Apollo 8” by Jeffrey Kluger (Henry Holt, May 16, $30). The co-author of Jim Lovell’s book about Apollo 13 now tells the story of NASA’s first manned flight to the moon.
- “The Flight” by Dan Hampton (William Morrow, May 16, $28.99). An aviation historian delivers an “in-the-cockpit” account of Charles Lindbergh’s first transatlantic flight from New York to Paris.
- “The Swamp” by Eric Bolling (St. Martin’s, June 27, $26.99). The Fox News Channel host addresses “Washington’s Murky Pool of Corruption and Cronyism — and How Trump Can Drain It.”
Memoirs and biography
- “Nevertheless” by Alec Baldwin (Harper, Tuesday, $28.99). The actor shares stories about his career (from “Beetlejuice” to “Saturday Night Live”), his family life and his struggles with sobriety.
- “The Secrets of My Life” by Caitlin Jenner (Grand Central, April 25, $30). The author tells her story of transition from Olympic icon to reality TV personality to gender-identity pioneer.
- “Leading Lady” by Stephen Galloway (Crown Archetype, April 25, $27). Hollywood Reporter’s executive features editor examines the life of Sherry Lansing, first female head of a major film studio.
- “Are You Anybody?” by Jeffrey Tambor (Crown Archetype, May 16, $27). The actor (“Arrested Development,” “Transparent”) tells his story, which he began as “a fat Hungarian-Jewish kid with a lisp.”
- “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken (Twelve, May 30, $28). The progressive Minnesota senator recounts an unlikely journey from “Saturday Night Live” to the halls of Congress.
- “Stay Interesting” by Jonathan Goldsmith (Dutton, June 13, $27). Turns out the man touted as “the Most Interesting Man in the World” in the Dos Equis commercials really has led a fascinating life.
