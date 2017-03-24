‘Mustache Shenanigans’ and other new books on shelves this week

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow, $26.99). The author’s World War II epic is partly inspired by the experiences of her own German grandparents. After Marianne von Lingenfels’ husband is executed for participating in a plot to assassinate Hitler, she rescues widowed wives and children of other resistance heroes. Together, they survive in a crumbling Bavarian castle while the war in Europe continues.
▪ “The Devil’s Feast” by M.J. Carter (Putnam, $26). This is the third book in a mystery series set in 1840s London. Capt. William Avery, hardly the most brilliant sleuth, is asked to discreetly investigate after a gentleman dies while eating at a posh club. As the death toll rises, the causes of death appear to be a variety of poisons. Avery is in over his head. He’ll need a hand from partner Jeremiah Blake, who is no gentleman.
▪ “Mustache Shenanigans” by Jay Chandrasekhar (Dutton, $27). The author directed “Super Troopers,” a goofball cop comedy released in 2001. He tells about making the cult favorite, then dishes about his other deliberately dumb movies, which include “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Beerfest“ and the upcoming “Super Troopers 2.” The book is unnecessary, but the tales about filmmaking on the fringe of Hollywood are funny.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
