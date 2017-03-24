‘Mustache Shenanigans’ and other new books on shelves this week

0:25 Natural gas leak in downtown Fort Worth forces evacuations Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

0:34 Multi-alarm apartment fire in Irving displaces dozens overnight

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

0:35 Man arrested in Allen after firing on construction workers

3:42 Virgin America shows its love to Love Field

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

1:37 Will Trump’s budget slash funding for Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County?