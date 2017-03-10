George W. Bush’s ‘Portraits of Courage’ is a No. 1 bestseller

The past several days have been a literary whirlwind for the Bush family.
Thursday, “Publishers Weekly” listed former President George W. Bush’s “Portraits of Courage” at the top of its U.S. nonfiction bestsellers list.
The day before, Bush’s twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, announced that their joint memoir, “Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life,” will be published Oct. 24.
Bush’s “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” was released Feb. 28 and as of March 5 had sold 41,146 copies, according to “Publishers Weekly.” “USA Today” lists the book at No. 3 on its list.
Tony Robbins’ “Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook” is No. 2 in “Publishers Weekly,” which includes data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors.
“The Magnolia Story,” by Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” remains at No. 7 on “Publishers Weekly” with 100,271 copies sold since its October release.
Bush’s book features 66 portraits and a four-panel mural of 98 service members and veterans. The portraits will be displayed as part of a special exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum through Oct. 1.
Bush has said he will donate all net proceeds from the book to the Bush Center and its Military Service initiative. The jacketed hardcover edition sells for $35.
A $250 “deluxe edition” that will be cloth-bound with a special slipcover and signed by the former president will be released later.
