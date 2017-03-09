New books on Charlton Heston, a serial killer and North Korea

1:05 The Tony Romo era is over in Dallas Pause

0:45 Can LSU's Lewis Neal fill hole on Cowboys defensive line?

0:43 TCU players discuss the significance of win over OU

0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time

1:09 TCU's Schlossnagle on Dalton Horton vs DBU: 'Big, big sign for us'

1:31 Houston's Howard Wilson impresses at NFL combine

1:20 Timberview HS boys head to state

5:45 Nowitzki Reaches Another Milestone

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side