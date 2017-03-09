New books on Charlton Heston, a serial killer and North Korea

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ “Charlton Heston: Hollywood’s Last Icon” by Marc Eliot (Dey Street Books, $29.99) — The author has written bios on Cary Grant, Walt Disney and Clint Eastwood. Here, he covers Heston’s films (“The Ten Commandments,” “Ben-Hur” and “Planet of the Apes”), marriage (66 years to Lydia, the first woman he ever dated), liberal activism (1963’s March on Washington) and drift to conservative politics (as an NRA spokesperson).
▪ “The Forgotten Girls” by Owen Laukkanen (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26.95) — This is the Canadian author’s sixth blood-soaked crime thriller featuring Kirk Stevens and Carla Windermere, members of a violent-crimes task force in Minneapolis. The villain is a serial killer who strikes aboard a freight train on a long, lonely stretch through the Rockies. He’s based on a Vancouver man who claimed 49 victims before his capture in 2002.
▪ “Oath of Honor” by Matthew Betley (Emily Bestler, $26) — The author’s debut military-political thriller, 2016’s “Overwatch,” introduced Logan West and John Quick, former Marines-turned-FBI special task force members. The follow-up involves North Korean spy ships and secret Sudanese prisons. It works as a stand-alone, but simultaneously launches a five-book story arc in which our world is teetering on the brink.
David Martindale
