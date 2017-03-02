New humor from Dave Barry and friends, plus a spy series continues

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ “For This We Left Egypt?” by Dave Barry, Alan Zweibel and Adam Mansbach (Flatiron, $19.99) — Three funny writers combine efforts in their own Passover Haggadah Guide to the Seder. Barry is a Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist; Zweibel was an original “Saturday Night Live” staffer; Mansbach wrote “Go the [expletive] to Sleep.” The book is silly and sacrilegious. In it, they point out, “You can’t spell ‘Haggadah’ without ‘Ha.’ ”
▪ “Lenin’s Roller Coaster” by David Downing (Soho Crime, $27.95) — The author’s third World War I thriller featuring British spy Jack McColl sends our hero on a sabotage mission in central Asia. Meanwhile, Jack’s Irish-American radical journalist lover, Caitlin Hanley, is in Bolshevik Russia covering the revolution. Downing plans just one more book, in which he’ll likely resolve the couple’s star-crossed relationship.
▪ “Say Nothing” by Brad Parks (Dutton, $26) — The author is best known for his series of humorously gritty mystery novels featuring Carter Ross, an investigative newspaper reporter. This time, Parks offers a stand-alone thriller about a federal judge whose 6-year-old twins have been abducted. The kidnapper intends to use the children as leverage to influence Judge Sampson’s ruling in the biggest trial of his career.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
