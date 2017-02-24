Three new books to check out in stores Feb. 28

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
“Dodge City,” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s, $29.99). The author, who chronicled the life of the great Sioux warrior Red Cloud in 2013’s “The Heart of Everything That Is,” takes on another iconic chapter of the American West. The book is a dual biography of lawmen Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson. Tall tales, myths and outright lies have been removed from the narrative, but it’s rip-snorting good reading just the same.
“The Lost Book of the Grail,” by Charlie Lovett (Viking, $26). There’s a Dan Brown/“The Da Vinci Code” vibe to this history mystery. Book-worm professor Arthur Prescott, who’s obsessed with Grail lore and one medieval English cathedral in particular, is joined by a beautiful American in a search for the lost Book of Ewolda. The coded manuscript contains answers to centuries of secrets and their associated treasures.
“Miss Treadway and the Field of Stars,” by Miranda Emmerson (Harper, $26.99). This debut novel is set in London’s Swinging Sixties. The radiant but mysterious leading lady of a West End play disappears after the show. Theories abound. Was she murdered? Did she take her life? Did she run away? Anna Treadway, the actress’ dresser, leads a whirlwind search that will take her to Soho theaters, ska clubs and Turkish cafes.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
