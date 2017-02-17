‘Jack and Norman’ tells story behind Mailer’s ‘Executioner’s Song’

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ “Jack and Norman” by Jerome Loving (Macmillan, $25.99). The author, an English professor at Texas A&M, tells a story behind the story of Norman Mailer’s “The Executioner’s Song.” Mailer was writing the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about convicted killer Gary Gilmore when he became a mentor to Jack Henry Abbott, a federal prisoner and aspiring writer. Abbott’s release in 1981 quickly took a tragic turn.
▪ “I See You” by Clare Mackintosh (Berkley, $26). The English police detective-turned-crime novelist put herself on the map with killer plot twists in her 2014 debut, “I Let You Go.” Her follow-up, already a bestseller in the U.K., offers more of the same. A woman finds her photo used in the local newspaper’s classifieds and online without her consent. It turns out that she’s the current obsession of a stalker/killer.
▪ “Setting Free the Kites” by Alex George (Putnam, $27). This coming-of-age novel with a John Irving vibe is about many things: standing up to bullies, coping with muscular dystrophy, the joy of amusement parks, the energy of punk rock music and the anguish of first loves. But most of all it’s a celebration of friendship between two boys who are polar opposites: risk-averse Robert and fearless, thrill-seeking Nathan.
Meet the author
Robert L. Seltzer, an editor and reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, will speak and sign copies of his new book, “Amado Muro and Me” (TCU Press, $22.95), at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Last Word Bookstore, 615 S. Jennings Ave. in Fort Worth.
