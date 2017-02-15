‘The Mother’s Promise’ tells stories of four women who desperately need each other

Sally Hepworth takes a heartfelt look at the bonds of motherhood in new novel “The Mother’s Promise.” It’s a strong story of the depths of four female hearts.
First we meet Alice and her teenage daughter, Zoe. Alice is a 40-year-old single mother who fiercely protects her Zoe, who battles a near-crippling social anxiety disorder. They are literally each other’s whole lives.
So when Alice is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the insular “Comfytown” that they’ve created for each other becomes extremely uncomfortable.
Not only does Alice face surgery, chemotherapy and losing her independence, but she also is forced to ask for help. She absolutely hates this. She truly struggles to let go, especially when it comes to Zoe. With no other reliable family to speak of, she has always been everything for and to Zoe. Alice fights, to the detriment of her health, to still be all-in with Zoe. Despite her best efforts, this is just not possible.
Because of Alice’s diagnosis, two women walk into their lives.
Kate is Alice’s oncology nurse, who has a huge heart and what seems like endless resources, figuratively and literally. Sonia is the social worker who is assigned to help Alice with anything she needs aside from her treatment.
Both women immediately seem to know how to manage just about every aspect of Alice’s life, much to her chagrin. While Alice is determined to beat the cancer, she’s also just as determined to take back her life. She is anything but receptive to any and all help. In fact, she’s almost hostile about it.
Zoe, on the other hand, can’t seem to control anything in her life. Her anxiety has manifested in the most excruciating ways almost daily. So, of course, high school has been a minefield she is barely capable of navigating. She’s teetering on losing her only friend. She’s worried sick about her mom. And to make matters worse, she may actually have boy troubles.
It’s her story that tugs the strongest on your heartstrings. Her panic and doubt are almost unbearable.
Up until now the only man in the mother’s and daughter’s lives is Alice’s only brother, Paul, who’s a drunk. Alice has always kept the identity of Zoe’s father and the circumstances of her conception a secret. Initially as things start to unravel with Alice’s treatment, Paul is the only one she turns to. But Kate and Sonia swoop in and start taking care of Zoe. You can imagine how that sits with Alice.
Before you start hating on them for Alice’s sake, remember this is their story, too. We soon learn that Kate’s perfect life is anything but. She has struggled with unexplained fertility problems and the desperation to have a baby. She has a dysfunctional relationship with her father. (Her mother died when she was a toddler.) Kate is helping to raise two teenage stepchildren with her very successful husband. Unfortunately, her single-minded focus on a baby of her own consumes her world outside the hospital.
Sonia’s also living a seemingly perfect life. She definitely doesn’t fit the stereotypical image of a social worker, which Alice and Zoe both find unsettling. Sonia drives a luxury car and wears designer clothes but still manages to come across as sympathetic and genuine. Sonia is keeping an ugly secret about her husband. She probably needs the resources she offers her clients as much as they do.
As “The Mother’s Promise” unfolds, all the females face their biggest fears and have to find a way to bear their burdens.
Will Alice beat the cancer? Will Zoe overcome her anxiety? Will Kate become a mother? Will Sonia escape her marriage?
Promises and bonds between these women may sustain them, if only they can open their hearts to the help.
The Mother’s Promise
☆☆☆ (out of five)
- By Sally Hepworth
- St. Martin’s, $26.99
Comments