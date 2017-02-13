Follow-up to hit novel ‘Gates of Evangeline’ new in bookstores this week

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
“The Shimmering Road” by Hester Young (Putnam, $26). The author’s acclaimed 2015 debut, “The Gates of Evangeline,” was the first of a trilogy. In the follow-up to that Southern Gothic mystery, Charlotte “Charlie” Cates has dark paranormal visions that lead her to Arizona, where her estranged mother and a half-sister she never met were shot. Left behind is a 6-year-old that Charlie instinctively knows is in danger.
“Racing the Devil” by Charles Todd (William Morrow, $26.99). The mother-son writing team sends Ian Rutledge, their 1920s Scotland Yard inspector, to a village on the South Downs, where a driver lost control of his motorcar on a twisting road. The fatal “accident” is somehow connected to seven English officers who survived the bloody Battle of the Somme and a race over the French mountains that ended in tragedy.
“Gunmetal Gray” by Mark Greaney (Berkley, $27). The author, who continued the Jack Ryan thrillers after Tom Clancy died in 2013, has his own successful series about Court Gentry, aka the Gray Man, a freelance assassin/CIA contract agent. After five years on the run, Court is back on the inside at the CIA. His first mission brings him to Hong Kong to find a Chinese hacker; before long, kill squads come gunning for him.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
Comments