Stolen art connects two women across generations in ‘The Fortunate Ones’

Chaim Soutine, a Russian-born French Expressionist of the 1920s, is sure to expand his fan base in the coming months thanks to “The Fortunate Ones,” Ellen Umansky’s elegant debut novel.
Here’s how it’s bound to happen:
Readers will be intrigued by the author’s description of Soutine’s work (“angry and ugly and dizzying and beautiful, all at once”); they’ll put down the book long enough to do an internet search; and they’ll be just as mesmerized by the striking images they find online as the characters are in the story.
“The Fortunate Ones” isn’t about the celebrated artist, mind you. But one of his paintings, a portrait called “The Bellhop,” plays a pivotal role.
The two main characters are women who come from different generations and different worlds.
There’s Rose, a young Jewish girl in 1939 Vienna whose desperate parents send her away to live with strangers in England. Years later, after the war in Europe is over, orphaned and grieving Rose begins a lifelong quest to find the stolen Soutine treasure that her mother so dearly loved.
The other character is Lizzie, who lives in modern-day Los Angeles. When her art-collector father becomes the new owner of the Soutine, Lizzie finds comfort in the painting after her mother’s death. Alas, the masterpiece is again stolen — and Lizzie is guilt-stricken because the crime is entirely her fault.
Their connections to the painting will bring these two women together and will spark an unlikely, healing friendship.
Umansky remembers the first time she gazed upon Soutine’s paintings:
“They weren’t beautiful exactly, but they had a vitality and an energy that I loved,” she says in press materials. “The off-kilter landscapes of French country roads, the still-lives of measly plates of herring, his portraits of solemn-faced, often awkward women and men.
“Soutine didn’t shy away from discomfort — and that made him and his subjects all the more sympathetic and interesting.”
The same can be said about Umansky’s poignant storytelling.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
The Fortunate Ones
- By Ellen Umansky
- William Morrow, $26.99
Comments