Lisa Gardner’s new thriller brings two favorite characters out of mothballs

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk Pause

3:09 Tiffany Craig 911 call

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz on the E.P.A.

1:16 Making candy the old fashioned way - by hand - at Nash Farm leads to sweet reward

0:24 Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after being thrown out

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

0:59 Officer decides not to shoot, dog takes suspect down