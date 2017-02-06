Lisa Gardner’s new thriller brings two favorite characters out of mothballs

Lisa Gardner let readers be part of the creative process for “Right Behind You,” her new thriller.
Two years ago, the bestselling author (more than 22 million books in print) conducted a Facebook poll, allowing popular vote to determine which of her series characters would star in her 2017 book.
“I figured they would want another book with D.D. Warren (who is featured in eight novels, including last year’s ‘Find Her’) or Tessa Leoni (three novels),” Gardner says. “They’re the characters I had been concentrating on lately.
“So when the results came in, it was a complete surprise.”
Fans voted instead for Gardner to bring back FBI profiler Pierce Quincy and partner Rainie Conner — even though (or perhaps BECAUSE) she hadn’t written about them in nearly a decade.
The “FBI Profilers” with Quincy, Rainie and Pierce’s daughter Kimberly made up six books from 1998 to 2008.
“It was flattering that so many people remembered them, because those are old books,” Gardner says. “But it also was a challenge, because I hadn’t really thought much about these characters for years.
“There are only so many fictional voices that I can fit in my head at any given time. So I literally had to go back and re-read the books and get re-acquainted with everyone.”
“Right Behind You” finds Quincy retired from the FBI and consulting on a case that involves a teenage spree killer. Actually, it’s more than just another case — it’s a deeply personal matter: The suspect’s younger sister is a foster kid whom Quincy and Rainie have been planning to adopt.
We chatted with Gardner about “Right Behind You” and the resurrection of the FBI Profilers.
Why did you stop writing about these characters in the first place? And did you enjoy getting to reconnect with them?
One reason I drifted away from them was that FBI profilers had stopped being different and unique. There was a time when profiling was very cool in suspense novels. It’s what people wanted to read.
Then along came TV shows like “Criminal Minds” that were doing it every single week. I felt I didn’t have anything new to bring to the table. Suspense readers are a savvy audience and a tough audience.
But for this book, I felt like I was able to come up with something fresh.
Here’s one element where you succeed big-time: You debunk the misconceptions and myths about wilderness tracking and manhunts. The process is completely different from how it’s usually depicted in books, in movies and on TV. The version you give is almost revelatory.
Well, I had a good teacher. His name is Pat Patton. He had written a very enlightening article for SWAT magazine and I happened to see it by accident after my husband brought the issue home.
One of the points he made in the article was that the latest technology won’t help much once you get into mountainous terrain. Also, trail work really is a skill you learn. It’s not something that just passes through the bloodlines, three generations down. Pat teaches clinics to various law enforcement agencies.
So I called him and said, ‘I’m a fiction writer and I want to learn everything you know about fugitive tracking.’ And the poor guy was like, ‘You do WHAT for a living?’
He’s used to someone from the FBI or DEA or SWAT calling him, not a woman who writes suspense novels in the mountains of New Hampshire. But he agreed to help me.
I hope readers think that the research was time well spent.
You won’t let another decade go by before the next Quincy and Rainie book, will you?
You’re assuming I have a master plan. So far I’ve avoided having one. But I try to listen. If readers want more of the FBI Profilers, I’ll try to accommodate them.
The same thing happened with “Find Her,” the book right before this one. People really responded to the character of Flora Dane, a young woman who was kidnapped and then held for more than a year. Is she a victim or a vigilante? Well, because of that interest, they’ve asked me to write a Flora Dane book.
It’s funny how this happens to me. Not one of the series I write were meant to be series when I wrote the first book. None of it was intentional. That’s why I think of myself as a non-series series writer.
Right Behind You
☆☆☆☆ (out of five)
- By Lisa Gardner
- Dutton, $27
