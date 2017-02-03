New Sophie Kinsella novel goes ‘glamping’

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
“My Not So Perfect Life” by Sophie Kinsella (Dial Press, $28). The “Queen of Romantic Comedy” takes a break from her Becky Bloomwood-“Shopaholic” series with this standalone. Katie Brenner leads an idyllic existence in Instagram posts, most of them pure fiction. The harsher reality: Sacked by her Ms. Perfect boss, Katie leaves London (too expensive) and goes to help her dad in the “glamour camping” business.
“Garden of Lamentations” by Deborah Crombie (William Morrow, $26.99). Book No. 17 in the McKinney author’s British mystery series finds Gemma James investigating a death in an exclusive Notting Hill park. Meanwhile, husband Duncan Kincaid’s case might involve a crooked colleague. Crombie will meet readers and sign copies at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Barnes & Noble, 7700 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, 214-739-1124.
“Robert B. Parker’s Revelation” by Robert Knott (Putnam, $27). Parker wrote four Westerns featuring Virgil Cole and Everett Hitch; Knott, who took over after Parker’s death in 2010, has written five. In this one, the marshals pursue a pack of escaped convicts, including one handsome rogue who’s very unpredictable. Knott will meet readers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Half Price Books, 5803 E. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, 214-379-8000.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
