‘Always’ juxtaposes painful past and perfect present

Is there anything else like your first love? Not puppy love. Not a grade-school crush. First, true love. Sarah Jio tries to answer that very difficult question in her new novel, Always.
Kailey Crane is a 30-something living in Seattle with pretty much the perfect life. She is a newspaper reporter for the Seattle Herald, writing about the plight of the homeless and feeling like a do-gooder. She has an over-the-top-erfect fiance who’s rich, handsome and loves her like crazy. Their future is as bright as the giant diamond on her finger. Only in life, like the title of her favorite Robert Frost poem, “Nothing gold can stay.”
After a romantic and expensive dinner date with her fiance, Ryan, Kailey encounters a homeless man outside the restaurant in the rain. Despite the man’s disheveled, thin and starved appearance, Kailey sees a familiar spark in his eyes. When she realizes this poor bearded stranger is Cade McAllister, the first love of her life, she’s stunned and flees. This was the man she shared everything with 10 years ago, the man she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with.
Without telling Ryan anything, Kailey enlists the help of her longtime best friend, Tracy, to track down the homeless man. She is driven by the need to find out if it is really Cade, who left her all those years ago with a broken heart and without a trace. Now she’s determined not to let him disappear again. Kailey uses her reporter’s investigative instincts and contacts within the homeless community to find the man she knows is Cade. After a few dead ends, Kailey’s determination leads her back to her past and back to Cade.
Although he doesn’t immediately recognize her and struggles to communicate, Kailey forges ahead. Cade starts to trust her but can’t tell her anything. She’s not sure what led him to this life, but she wants to believe it was out of his control. He’s in such bad shape, it’s all she can do to try to help him without jeopardizing her life with Ryan. When circumstances lead Cade to need Kailey more, she has to make some very tough choices between her past and her present.
The novel alternates between the present and past, to reveal Cade and Kailey’s life together from their first date until the day they parted. Told with parallels to real-life events in Seattle in the 1990s, Jio doesn’t miss a beat. The grunge scene and the bands that sprung up at that time dot the novel’s flashback chapters. Jio obviously takes pleasure in remembering and reminiscing about her own coming of age in Seattle at that time. She includes in her book every quintessential Seattle band and quotes song lyrics along with Robert Frost.
As Kailey is helping Cade, she starts to realize there is more to the story that Cade may never remember. She takes it upon herself to fill in the holes for him. She almost wants his memories more than he does. She’s nursing her feelings and hiding from them at the same time, and what’s worse is that poor, perfect Ryan is letting her. He’s almost too good to be true until you realize, sadly, Kailey is his true love. So what if she’s lying to him. So what if she still hasn’t sent out the “save the date” cards for their wedding, or read the bridal magazines piled up on the coffee table.
When it comes down to it, Always isn’t just one love story. It’s layers of love stories to which everyone can relate. Choices, sacrifices, actions, reactions. All lead to true love.
Always
☆☆☆ (out of five)
- By Sarah Jio
- Ballantine, $27
Comments