‘My Husband’s Wife’ inspired by author’s time with prisoners

Debut novelist Jane Corry, whose twist-filled domestic thriller My Husband’s Wife is already a bestseller in England, says she could never have written the book without three years of often-rewarding but sometimes terrifying experiences inside a high-security men’s prison.
From 2007 to 2010, she would meet with inmates at HMP Grendon in Buckinhamshire, England, twice a week to tutor them in therapeutic writing workshops.
“I’d never been inside a prison before I took my job as writer in residence,” Corry says in press materials. “I was treated kindly by most of the prisoners. They held doors open for me. They helped get me students. And they appreciated having a writer in their midst.”
That said, there also were “hairy moments.” One inmate who was imprisoned for attempted murder persisted in following her. Another subjected her to a barrage of sexual innuendo until fellow inmates told him to stop. And one of her students got “very, very angry” after she misplaced a poem he had written.
She also was warned to be wary of prisoners who were “too nice.” “They might be trying to ‘groom’ you so you will then do them favors,” Corry says.
In My Husband’s Wife, young lawyer and newlywed Lily goes inside a similar prison when she is assigned her first murder case: the pro bono appeal for a man convicted of killing his girlfriend. Lily is strangely drawn to this man and soon willing to take risks that cross the boundaries of professionalism.
Meanwhile, at home, Lily and husband Ed make the mistake of befriending a 9-year-old girl who turns out to be manipulative and downright dangerous. It ultimately gets messy for everyone involved.
“I didn’t want a straightforward crime book,” Corry says. “I wanted to explore family relations and push them to the limits, both emotionally and legally.”
Her forthcoming follow-up suspense novel, titled Blood Sisters, also is inspired by an incident she experienced in the prison, the night she spent locked inside as part of a charity fundraising event.
Today, Corry says she sometimes misses prison, yet she has no desire to go back.
David Martindale, Special to the Star-Telegram
My Husband’s Wife
- By Jane Corry
- Pamela Dorman Books, $26
