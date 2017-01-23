Check out ‘The Girl Before,’ before it hits theaters

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine Books, $27) — The bestselling fiction author is using a pseudonym for a first psychological thriller. It’s about two women: Emma from the past and Jane from the present. They’re linked by a cutting-edge house (with 200 rules), the need to begin again and an eerie resemblance to the architect’s dead wife. When Jane discovers Emma’s death, things get really creepy. Ron Howard is directing the film version.
▪ Clownfish Blues by Tim Dorsey (William Morrow, $26.99) — The 20th thriller in the series sends Serge A. Storms and sidekick Coleman to get their kicks re-creating classic episodes of Route 66 (even if the iconic highway didn’t go anywhere near Florida). Of course, while on the road, they uncover a plot to manipulate the state lottery. Dorsey will talk about and sign his book at 5 p.m. March 4 at the Dallas Half Price Books, 5803 Northwest Highway, 214-379-8000.
▪ World, Chase Me Down by Andrew Hilleman (Penguin Books, $16) — The author, known for his short fiction, offers a historical fiction for his debut. It’s narrated by Pat Crowe, butcher-turned-kidnapper, robber and fugitive. He pulls off the crime of the century in the early 1900s, kidnapping the teenage son of an Omaha meat mogul for a $25,000 ransom. From there, Crowe becomes America’s most wanted, on the run for five years. There’s also a trial and a love story.
Celeste Williams
