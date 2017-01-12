New books on moms, dysfunctional siblings and George Washington

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ Lucky Boy, by Shanthi Sekaran (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27) — For her second novel, the author tells the story of two women — Soli, who flees Mexico and arrives in the U.S. undocumented and pregnant, and Kavya, wife of a successful techie in Silicon Valley who is unable to have a child. The two women’s (contrasting) lives intersect when Kavya becomes a foster mother to Soli’s son, Ignacio. A bitter custody battle ensues — but which mother should get the boy?
▪ The Antiques, by Kris D’Agostino (Scribner, $26) — The death of their father and an East Coast hurricane bring the three dysfunctional and estranged Westfall siblings together to plan a memorial service and fulfill a dying wish — selling a treasured Magritte. The kids are a mess. Armie lives in his parents’ basement in upstate New York. Josef is a self-diagnosed sex addict. Sister Charlie is a Hollywood publicist for a tyrant of an actress. What a family reunion.
▪ Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations, by John Avlon (Simon & Schuster, $27) — The author, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, analyzes the prophetic 1796 farewell address delivered not by speech, but through a national newspaper at the end of the first president’s second term. Washington warned against the rise of demagogues, foreign influence on the U.S. government and hyper-partisanship, still relevant issues today.
Celeste Williams
Journalist Bill Sanders will be featured in a Q&A and signing for his new book, Bulletins From Dallas: Reporting the JFK Assassination, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas Half Price Books, 5803 E. Northwest Highway. Call 214-379-8000 for more information.
