New books on bio-terrorism, Ike’s farewell and Doctorow stories.

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ Containment, by Hank Parker (Touchstone, $25.99) — The author, who served as acting director of Homeland Security for the Agricultural Research Service of the USDA, is an expert on bio- and agro-terrorism. In his debut thriller, a task force works to prevent a biological threat, released by a mad scientist in rural Pennsylvania, from spreading globally. Just how devastating is the Kandahar virus? Think mad cow disease meets Ebola.
▪ Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission, by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney (William Morrow, $28.99) — The bestselling author and chief political anchor for Fox News uses President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s final three days in office, including his farewell address to the nation on Jan. 17, 1961, to examine what Baier considers an underappreciated presidency. Awaiting transfer of power was John F. Kennedy, who was inaugurated Jan. 20.
▪ Doctorow: Collected Stories, by E.L. Doctorow (Random House, $30) — Although the award-winning and bestselling author died in July 2015, this posthumous collection was personally selected, revised and put in order by Doctorow himself. These 15 short fiction stories were written in the ’60s through the 21st century for publication and some were expanded into bestselling novels — City of God, The Waterworks and Billy Bathgate.
Celeste Williams
