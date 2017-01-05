New books on bio-terrorism, Ike’s farewell and Doctorow stories.

1:33 Highway department prepping area roads in advance of possible winter mix Friday Pause

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:24 Area football stars drawn to U.S. Army bowl game

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this