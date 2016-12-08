Author James Rollins’ Sigma Force team fights the plague

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ The 7th Plague, by James Rollins (William Morrow, $27.99) — The bestselling author has sent his Sigma Force team to tackle 11 thrillers worth of weird stuff. Now, in No. 12, it faces one of its biggest challenges — the biblical plagues of Exodus could go global, specifically a virus that could wipe out all the children in the world. Racing from Cairo to the Sudan to the Arctic, Sigma Force tries to unravel mysterious science in its quest to save mankind from the plague.
▪ Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying to Destroy America, by James E. Mitchell, Ph.D, with Bill Harlow (Crown Forum, $28) — From August 2002 through January 2009, the author, a CIA contractor, developed and even administered the enhanced interrogation technique program (including waterboarding). He weighs the good and the bad of EIT and argues that without it the U.S. isn’t as safe as it was before 9-11.
▪ Who Watcheth, by Helene Tursten (Soho Crime, $26.95) — In the ninth “Irene Huss Investigation” novel, the author sends the detective inspector and her Violent Crimes Unit in search of a serial killer preying on women in Goteborg, Sweden. The Package Killer’s MO includes watching his victims and sending them a white chrysanthemum and a compromising photo — before killing them and wrapping them into a package. And now, he may be watching Irene.
Celeste Williams
