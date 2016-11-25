Author Mark K. Shriver searches for the real Pope Francis

Bestselling author Mark K. Shriver — son of Sargent, brother of Maria and nephew of John F. Kennedy — goes back to Pope Francis’ roots in Pilgrimage: My Search for the Real Pope Francis. Shriver explores the charismatic and accessible pontiff’s life as a boy, Jesuit priest and bishop in Argentina, where he was known as Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio long before he became pope on March 13, 2013.
Most of all, a doubting Shriver found personal inspiration and a revitalization of his own faith in his research.
“Pope Francis’ actions in the first few hours, days and weeks of his papacy struck me,” Shriver says in press materials. “When he asked for the crowd to bless him before he blessed them; when he paid for his hotel room and chose to ride in a bus with the cardinals rather than in a chauffeur-driven car; when he visited the Island of Lampedusa to be with immigrants; and when he knelt on the ground and washed and kissed the feet of young juvenile delinquents, I was stunned.
“But I had grown frustrated by, and even been embarrassed about, the Catholic Church in recent years. Pope Francis seems so different. He seemed to be exactly what the Catholic Church — and I — needed. Still, I was skeptical. Were these just public relation gestures, designed to gather positive publicity for the Church? I knew I needed to learn more about him before I could truly consider him the ‘real deal.’ ”
Shriver started at the beginning, traveling to Argentina to meet the people who knew the pope in his formative years. The author also visited the confessional that inspired Bergoglio’s calling and his first parish — a converted vegetable shed near Buenos Aries where he made a commitment that he’s kept to this day to take care of the hungry, the poor and the marginalized. Pope Francis turns 80 on Dec. 17.
“Francis has renewed my faith, and my faith in my church, because he sees a Catholic Church that is on the margins of society, a Church that is accompanying the poor and the excluded and the forgotten on their journey in life,” Shriver says.
Celeste Williams
Pilgrimage: My Search for the Real Pope Francis
- By Mark K. Shriver
- Random House, $28
- Audio: Random House Audio, $40; narrated by actor Jim Frangione.
