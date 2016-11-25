New thrills from Jayne Ann Krentz, plus twisty love stories

Here’s what’s new in bookstores this week:
▪ When All the Girls Have Gone by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley, $27) — The bestselling author returns with a twisty romantic suspense tale. When her reckless stepsister, Jocelyn, disappears, Charlotte Sawyer seeks the help of Max Cutler, a struggling Seattle private investigator with issues. Turns out Jocelyn’s best friend in a women’s investment trading club has been murdered and other members are receiving threats. Now, Charlotte and Max are dodging bullets, too.
▪ To Capture What We Cannot Keep by Beatrice Colin (Flatiron Books, $25.99) — The author follows her 2008 novel, The Glimmer Palace, set in Berlin in the early 20th century, with a love story set against the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1887. Émile is the engineer and designer of the tower. Cait is a Scottish widow who is chaperoning two wealthy young adults. He’s well off; she’s not. Will social status keep these star-crossed lovers apart?
▪ Black Widow by Christopher Brookmyre (Atlantic Monthly Press, $25) — The bestselling author offers the seventh in his Jack Parlabane thriller series, featuring the investigative reporter. When her brother, Peter, is presumed killed in a car accident (no body was found), Lucy hires Jack to look into the death — and Peter’s wife, Diana Jager. Jager is a surgeon with a nasty reputation, an anonymous blog that rips sexism in the medical world and now a murder rap. Did she do it?
Celeste Williams
