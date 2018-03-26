Mauricio Martinez as Emilio Estefan and Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan in 'On Your Feet!'
Mauricio Martinez as Emilio Estefan and Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan in 'On Your Feet!' Matthew Murphy
Music, magic, Mormons and more are in the Broadway at the Bass lineup for 2018-19

By Kathy Harris

March 26, 2018 03:32 PM

If you wanted to catch "The Book of Mormon" when it was last in Fort Worth and missed it, you are in luck! That musical, as well as new productions of blockbuster favorites "Les Misérables" and "Fiddler on the Roof," is part of Performing Arts Fort Worth's 2018-2019 Broadway at the Bass Season.

New to Fort Worth is "On Your Feet!" a musical based on the lives and careers of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (here comes that "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" earworm); "Anastasia," a new musical about a young woman's journey for answers about her past that takes her from the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s; and "A Bronx Tale," the musical stage adaptation of a Chazz Palminteri story about a young man caught between the straight-as-an-arrow father he loves and the mob boss whom he emulates.

If magic is your thing and you want to see something way more advanced and entertaining than a guy pulling a nickel out of someone's ear, catch "The Illusionists - Live From Broadway" on the Broadway Season Specials add-on series.

Here's the complete lineup. Season ticket packages start at $268.40. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the BassHall ticket office at 525 Commerce St. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

The 2018-2019 Broadway at the Bass Season



THE BOOK OF MORMON

January 22-27, 2019



JERSEY BOYS

February 12-17, 2019



ON YOUR FEET!

April 10-14, 2019



ANASTASIA

May 28-June 2, 2019



LES MISÉRABLES

June 25-30, 2019



A BRONX TALE

July 23-28, 2019



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

August 20-25, 2019

2018-2019 Broadway Specials

THE ILLUSIONISTS

October 19-20, 2018

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

November 15-18, 2018

