Music, magic, Mormons and more are in the Broadway at the Bass lineup for 2018-19

If you wanted to catch "The Book of Mormon" when it was last in Fort Worth and missed it, you are in luck! That musical, as well as new productions of blockbuster favorites "Les Misérables" and "Fiddler on the Roof," is part of Performing Arts Fort Worth's 2018-2019 Broadway at the Bass Season.
New to Fort Worth is "On Your Feet!" a musical based on the lives and careers of Emilio and Gloria Estefan (here comes that "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" earworm); "Anastasia," a new musical about a young woman's journey for answers about her past that takes her from the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s; and "A Bronx Tale," the musical stage adaptation of a Chazz Palminteri story about a young man caught between the straight-as-an-arrow father he loves and the mob boss whom he emulates.
If magic is your thing and you want to see something way more advanced and entertaining than a guy pulling a nickel out of someone's ear, catch "The Illusionists - Live From Broadway" on the Broadway Season Specials add-on series.
Here's the complete lineup. Season ticket packages start at $268.40. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the BassHall ticket office at 525 Commerce St. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.
The 2018-2019 Broadway at the Bass Season
THE BOOK OF MORMON
January 22-27, 2019
JERSEY BOYS
February 12-17, 2019
ON YOUR FEET!
April 10-14, 2019
ANASTASIA
May 28-June 2, 2019
LES MISÉRABLES
June 25-30, 2019
A BRONX TALE
July 23-28, 2019
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
August 20-25, 2019
2018-2019 Broadway Specials
THE ILLUSIONISTS
October 19-20, 2018
RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
November 15-18, 2018
