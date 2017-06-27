Sneaker Con stops by Irving Convention Center on July 8

Can you spot a fake pair of Air Jordans from a mile away? Are you willing to pay ridiculous re-sell prices to get your hands on the latest pair of Yeezys?
If so, you won’t want to miss out on Sneaker Con Dallas at the Irving Convention Center on July 8. Touted as “the greatest sneaker show on earth,” the convention will feature over 100,000 pairs of new, vintage, limited edition and one-of-a-kind kicks to feast your eyes on.
The event, which focuses on all aspects of sneaker culture, offers serious and casual sneakerheads the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and connect with other local collectors. In addition to the over 150 vendors that will be on-site, a special authentication booth will be available for attendees who are interested in learning tips on how to spot and avoid fakes.
To learn more about the event, check out http://sneakercon.com.
Sneaker Con Dallas
- Noon-7 p.m.
- Irving Convention Center
- $25
- http://sneakercon.com
