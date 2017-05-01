And the Tony award goes to ... Dallas Theater Center

The Dallas Theater Center has won the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Monday. The award will be presented at the Tony Awards on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The award is given based on a recommendation from the American Theatre Critics Association, to a theater that “has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theatre nationally.”
“The Tony Award is one of the most coveted honors in the American theater, and receiving it is a cause for great celebration throughout Dallas,” DTC Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty said in a news release. “This award is in recognition of DTC’s nearly 60 years of achievement. It’s a testament to the artistry of the theater’s previous artistic directors, Paul Baker, Adrian Hall, Ken Bryant and Richard Hamburger. It’s an honor for the many talented artists whose work has graced our stages.”
In 42 years of the Regional Tony awards, they mostly have gone to theaters in the Northeast, Midwest and on the West Coast, including such pioneering theaters as Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Yale Repertory Theatre and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The only other Texas theater to receive the honor is Houston Alley’s Theatre, which won a Regional Tony in 1996.
Dallas Theater Center was founded in 1959 under the artistic leadership of Paul Baker in the newly built Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Kalita Humphreys Theater. After Baker, artistic directors Adrian Hall, Ken Bryant and Richard Hamburger had various visions for the company. In 2007, Moriarty was named the new artistic director, and helped transition the company into the Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. It still uses the Kalita Humphreys Theater on occasion, as with the upcoming revival of “Inherit the Wind,” a play that had its world premiere in Dallas in 1955 at Margo Jones’ theater.
Moriarty transformed the organization by reinstituting a resident acting company of local actors, populating the seasons with world premiere plays and musicals — often in collaboration with such theaters as New York’s Public Theater, Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and the Alley Theatre — and building relationships with the North Texas community and its other arts organizations. Moriarty initiated collaborations with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas Opera, Casa Mañana, Dallas Museum of Art and Chicano outfit Cara Mía Theatre Company.
“This is a unique Tony Award because it does not honor a single play, performance, director, or design, it honors a body of work over a number of years,” said managing director Jeffrey Woodward.
The Tony Awards will be broadcast live June 11 on CBS. Tony nominations for the season’s plays and musicals will be announced Tuesday.
Comments