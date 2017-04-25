Wine, tacos, vintage airplanes ... here’s your top 10 things to do this week

Arts and music festivals
1 We’re not done yet with spring’s biggest festivals. Southlake’s Art in the Square is Friday-Sunday at Southlake Town Square, with 160 jury-selected artists plus live music (Saturday headliner: Marshall Tucker Band), a kids’ adventure zone, and extensive food and drink offerings. Free; www.artinthesquare.com. Denton’s Arts and Jazz Festival is also Friday-Sunday, with a juried art show, children’s art-making and percussion “petting” zoo, and music on six stages, including Aaron Neville at 9 p.m. Saturday and Brave Combo at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.dentonjazzfest.com. For those in more of an indie-rock mood, there’s the debut of Fort Worth’s Fortress Festival on Saturday and Sunday in the Cultural District between the Modern Art Museum of Fort Woth and Will Rogers Auditorium. Sets start at 3 p.m. both days. Playing are Run the Jewels, Purity Ring, Wolf Parade, Slowdive, Peter Hook & the Light, and many more. $80 per day; $125 two-day pass. fortressfestival.com.
‘Rasheeda Speaking’
2 Described as both a psychological thriller and a dark comedy, Joel Drake Johnson’s play explores the tensions between two office receptionists when the boss asks one to spy on the other. Circle Theatre is presenting its regional premiere (it first opened off-Broadway in 2015 and was actress Cynthia Nixon’s directorial debut). It’s in previews through Saturday afternoon ($15-$20), opens Saturday night and runs through May 20 ($25-$38). 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth. 817-877-3040; www.circletheatre.com
Granbury Wine Walk
3 It’s not quite Grapevine, but Hood County boasts four wineries and Granbury’s charming Old Town is host to one of the area’s best wine events. Stroll the picturesque town square while sampling vino from 15 Texas wineries, including locals such as Messina Hof, Barking Rocks and Lost Oak. Live music, and food and other vendors, are featured, too. Children are welcome (and don’t need a ticket). 2-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Granbury. A $35 ticket gets 15 samples, a wine glass and a map. www.granburywinewalk.com
‘Cruzar la Cara de la Luna’
4 The Fort Worth Opera Festival continues this weekend, adding its first performance of “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (“To Cross the Face of the Moon”).” Commissioned by Houston Grand Opera a few years ago, it makes heavy use of flashy mariachi music, with the musicians onstage. They help tell the story of a Mexican-American family, with scenes in present-day Texas and 1960s Mexico. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. May 7 at Bass Hall. $17-$130. 877-396-7372; www.fwopera.org
‘The Trap’
5 British playwright Kieran Lynn, whose “Crossing the Line” was seen at Amphibian Stage Productions last year, returns to Fort Worth for the world premiere of his latest dark comedy. The plot involves financially desperate couple Tom and Clem, who decide to rob the safe at Tom’s office at a payday loan company called The Debt Duck. Madcap comedy ensues. Friday through May 21 at 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $100 opening night, $50 members’ cast party Saturday night, $33 general admission, starting Sunday. 817-923-3012; http://www.amphibianstage.com/
Cowtown Conjunto
6 The annual conjunto festival at Billy Bob’s is back and bigger than ever, with nine bands, vendors and an expected attendance of 8,000 or more. Musicians include Dwayne Verheyden, Los Badd Boyz Del Valle, Elias Arredondo, Conjunto Prestigio and Grupo Pression. Doors open at noon Sunday, music starts 1 p.m. in Rodeo Plaza outside Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Admission is free. www.billybobstexas.com
Cinco de Mayo at Rahr
7 Rahr & Sons Brewery is turning its regular mid-week tasting into a Cinco de Mayo celebration, with live music by the Tejano band Latin Express, commemorative pint glasses (until they run out) and the Taco Heads food truck. 5-7:30 p.m. May 3 at 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth. Admission is $10 at the door and includes three beer samples; $1 will be donated to Water, a group that provides safe drinking water in developing nations. 817-810-9266; www.rahrbrewing.com
Hops and Props
8 Is there anything that can’t be paired with craft beer? The third annual Hops and Props Festival at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum is an aircraft fly-in (plane rides will be available) with music, food and beer from 16 brewers, including Wild Acre, Martin House, Panther Island, Justin’s Rabbit Hole and Arlington’s Legal Draft. is “Welcome Vietnam Vets: A 50th Anniversary Commemoration” is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 3300 Ross Ave., at Meacham Airport. General admission: $5, $1 children, and $10 family. Optional beer-tasting tickets are $30, including admission. 855-733-8627; www.fortworthaviationmuseum.com
Taco Libre
9 Raise a taco al pastor to whoever thought of combining tacos and Mexican wrestling. At Taco Libre Dallas, 25 taquerias chosen by Taco Trail’s José Ralat will serve their finest (each must offer at least one $2 taco), and masked lucha libre stars, along with live bands, will provide the high-flying entertainment. It starts 3 p.m. Saturday in the Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. $16, $22 at gate, $70 VIP (2 p.m. entry) and $10 ages 6-12. (This has sold out in the past, so advance tickets are a good idea.) www.tacolibrefest.com
Dog Bowl
10 You’ve likely never showed off your athletic abilities on the field at the Cotton Bowl, but starting at 1 p.m. Sunday your dog can. At the Dog Bowl, the stadium becomes a giant off-leash dog park for a few hours, with water stations, “dip and sip” splash bowls (i.e. kiddie pools filled with water), dog-rescue groups and other pet-related booths, and beer and other concessions for humans. It’s free, parking is $5. Observe standard dog-park etiquette. 3750 The Midway, Dallas. www.facebook.com/fpdogbowl
