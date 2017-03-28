Hello, early weekend! 10 things to do March 30-April 6

Dallas International Film Festival
1 The area’s biggest film festival, with 11 days of screenings, runs Thursday through April 9 at multiple Dallas venues. The diverse offerings include new films from hot shot directors Xavier Dolan and Matthew Heineman, and a screening of what may be the late Bill Paxton’s best film, “One False Move,” and a tribute to the movies of 1967 including “Bonnie and Clyde,” with Faye Dunaway in attendance Thursday . Documentaries include Score, about film music; and Casette: A Documentary Mixtape, about the music format that’s lame no more. General admission $12, centerpiece screenings $25. 214-238-5690; dallasfilm.org.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
2 TITAS continues its season with America’s best-known modern-dance group, which will have three performances in Dallas. The evening shows will have the same program, including “After the Rain,” the modern-ballet hit by Christopher Wheeldon (it’s a staple at New York City Ballet). The matinee changes things up a bit with, among other pieces, “The Winter in Lisbon,” a tribute to Dizzy Gillespie. All three programs end with Ailey’s stunning signature piece, Revelations — a must-see. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Dallas, $12-$95. 214-880-0202; attpac.org.
‘007: The Music of James Bond and Beyond’
3 Film music is becoming a symphony pops staple, and there’s more to plumb than just John WIlliams’ catalog. This Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra program with vocalist Rachel York and guest conductor Stuart Malina pairs Bond movie theme songs (“Goldfinger,” “A View to a Kill,” “Live and Let Die”) with equally stylish hits from the “Pink Panther” films, “Mission Impossible” and more. Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall. $30-$85. 817-665-6000; fwsymphony.org.
Classic films
4 One of Stanley Kubrick’s least-screened films, the 18th-century drama “Barry Lyndon” (1975), gets a special treatment at the Texas Theatre, with a 35mm print, and live overture and intermission music performed by local composer Curtis Heath (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints) and friends. 5 p.m. Saturday; thetexastheatre.com. Then, TCM’s Big Screen Classics Series brings Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” to cinemas 2 and 7 p.m. April 2 and 5, with commentary by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Bernard Herrmann’s score — as in the famous, influential title sequence — is a big part of the pleasure, even it’s not played live. Search for theaters at fathomevents.com.
Big Texas Beer Fest
5 One of the first local beer fests is still one of the biggest. It takes over the massive Fair Park Automotive Building in Dallas this weekend, and the beer list has 500 brews, including many locals, in 65 styles, including 30 sours and wilds, and 40 ciders and meads. Soak it all up with fare from 10 or so food trucks. There’s live music, too. 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas. General admission is $35 Friday, $39 Saturday. bigtexasbeerfest.com.
Haltom City CARFEST
6 Car enthusiasts can show off their lovingly restored or souped-up vehicles for a good cause at Haltom City CARFEST, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Haltom High School, 5501 N. Haltom Road. It’s $25 to register a car, truck or motocycle (entrants get a shirt and a commemorative dash plate, and compete for trophies); admission is free otherwise. Besides all the cars, kids get face painting, inflatables, a petting zoo, balloon art, games, crafts and the Easter Bunny. Haltom police, fire and public-works staff will bring vehicles to display, too, and the Haltom High School Drum Line entertains at 1 p.m. Proceeds purchase school supplies and backpacks for Haltom City students for 2017-2018. www.haltomcitytx.com
Edgefest and Big Mamou Cajun Festival
7 The Edge radio station may be no more but Edgefest, a daylong gathering of alt-rock bands, survives. Celebrating its 25th year, the festival features a lineup that honors that history: Blink-182, the Offspring, Toadies, 311, Lit, Chevelle, the Nixons and many more. Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco. $78-$332. www.ticketsnow.com. If that’s not your scene but you still want to hear some tunes and eat really well, check out the Big Mamou Cajun Festival. Hundreds of pounds of spicy boiled crawfish are on the menu, along with gumbo and shrimp etouffee, as the Traders Village flea market goes Cajun for the next two weekends. Live music starts at noon each day (April 1-2 and 8-9) at 2602 Mayfield Road in Grand Prairie. Admission is free and parking is $4. tradersvillage.com/grand-prairie/.
Fan Expo Dallas
8 This geek convention devoted to comics, anime, gaming, sci-fi and horror may have its best lineup of celebrities yet. For instance, 94-year-old Marvel mastermind Stan Lee is making his final Texas convention appearance, and Mark Hamill, Adam West and Burt Ward, and much of the cast of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Tim Curry, Meat Loaf, Barry Bostick and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) — are on hand, too. See http://fanexpodallas.com for the complete list. Friday-Sunday at Dallas Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. Tickets start at $25 (advance Friday); multiday passes and family packages available.
Fran Lebowitz
9 She chronicled the ’70s in sharp, grumpy essays that won her a big following. Since then, it’s been mostly an epic case of (funny) writer’s block. Thankfully, she’s not shy about talking — about gender politics, regular politics, life in New York — so she’s made a career of that. Lebowitz appears on the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s #hearhere speaker series. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. $55. 214-880-0202; attpac.org
‘Electra’
10 This is unlike any other theater piece you’ll see this year … or probably ever. Dallas Theater Center is staging a reimagined “Electra,” adapted from the ancient tragedy by Sophocles, outdoors in Annette Strauss Square. As the actors tell the story (Electra and her brother set out to avenge the murder of their father, Agamemnon, by their mother), the audience follows the action around the grounds, listening to a kind of Greek-chorus commentary via headphones. Wear comfy shoes. Tuesday-May 21 at 2403 Flora St., Dallas. $20-$90. dallastheatercenter.org
