Hello, early weekend! 10 things to do March 30-April 6

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:51 Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Fort Worth

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

3:09 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on learning of his Hall of Fame induction.

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:30 Texans coach Bill OBrien says he would be open to adding a QB if 'one' became available

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22