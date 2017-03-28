‘Two Trains Running’ roars into the station at Jubilee Theatre

There are 12 years between the settings of “Fences” and “Two Trains Running,” August Wilson’s 1950s and 1960s plays, respectively, in his visionary 20th Century Cycle—in which all 10 plays except one (”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) are set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. But it feels like one of the biggest gaps in terms of the black American experience.
“Fences,” which recently gained a bigger audience thanks to Denzel Washington’s 2016 award-winning film, is set in 1957; while “Two Trains,” currently presented by Jubilee Theatre in a production directed by William (Bill) Earl Ray, is set in 1969. The latter happens at the end of one of America’s most tumultuous decades, defined by the Civil Rights movement and the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Medgar Evers and John F. Kennedy.
“Fences” was about family, or as Viola Davis often said in her speeches for her multiple awards playing Rose in the film, “Wilson honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color.”
“Two Trains” is more about a community on the verge of a transition, populated with characters who want something they may or may not get, and know that the system is “stacked against” them. The title refers to the best choices for high-tailing it out of town; or to quote the epigraph in the published play, “if the train don’t hurry, there’s gonna be some walking done.”
Set in a restaurant that seems to always be out of what’s promised on the menu, we meet the owner Memphis (played by director Ray on opening night, stepping in for Laurence Pete, and as of press time unclear whether Pete will return to the role); the sole waitress Risa (Shanidrea Evans) and regular customers Holloway (Alonzo Waller) and the numbers-running Wolf (Marcus Mauldin). As the neighborhood is about to undergo gentrification, Memphis wants to sell the place, possibly to West (Oris Phillips, Jr.), who owns the local mortuary and other businesses.
Hambone (Jarrett Goer) is an intellectually challenged man whose repeated phrase “I want my ham!” is a metaphor for something these characters were promised but didn’t get. Newcomer Sterling (Sam Henderson) is an ex-con who robbed a bank (“I got tired of waking up with no money”) and has big ambitions—and a thing for Risa.
Many of Wilson’s motifs reappear here, including superstition, gambling and the mention of Aunt Esther, the 300-plus-year-old slave whose legacy haunts Wilson’s plays. The concept of gentrification will be addressed again, in a very different way, in his 1990s play “Radio Golf.” The ending is one of Wilson’s fake-outs, when something disappointing is expected by the audience, but instead there’s a glimmer of hope and humor.
Given that Ray (also Jubilee’s artistic director) had to step into one of the lead roles (it’s the first play he performed in Fort Worth, at Stage West in the mid-1990s), and he seemed a tiny bit shaky on lines and character on opening night, the play’s gravity is a little off-balance. It looks great on Bryan Wofford’s detailed set and in Barbara O’Donoghue’s costumes.
Anchoring it is Henderson in a role originated at Yale Rep and repeated on Broadway by Laurence Fishburne. Henderson makes it clear that the major trajectory to watch is that of Sterling, who could and should change his circumstance. Another great performance comes from Evans and Goer is a fantastic casting choice for Hambone, giving a character who mainly says the same phrase a bigger meaning.
Jubilee only has three plays to stage before completing Wilson’s cycle (“Jitney,” “King Hedly II,” and “Radio Golf”). While this production is not as divine as the two Wilson stagings in Jubilee’s Ed Smith era (“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and “The Piano Lesson”), it’s a welcome reminder that Wilson belongs in the pantheon of the 20th century’s greatest American dramatists.
Two Trains Running
Through April 16
Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth
$25-$29
