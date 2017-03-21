Calling all gamers, including pinball aficionados

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:46 Man chased and captured after firing at officers during botched burglary

1:24 UTA guards Kaelon Wilson and Erick Neal talk private jets after 85-69 win over Akron

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing

0:17 Police respond to report of shot fired

0:52 Houston QB Greg Ward will conver to WR for NFL

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department