These spring video titles have got game

Even if you’re not a gamer, you’ve probably seen the hip, fast-paced commercials for the Switch, Nintendo’s buzzy successor to the Wii U. Less than two weeks old, the Switch is a versatile home console that doubles as a handheld unit for gaming on the go.
The hottest game for the system is “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” a vast, open-air adventure that finds Link on a quest to discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule.
The Switch library is limited to just a few titles thus far, but many highly anticipated games are on the horizon, including “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” (April 28) and “Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers” (May 26).
Of course, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are still going strong, with gamers enjoying such recent titles as “For Honor” and “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.”
Here are eight more new and forthcoming games to be excited about. As usual, release dates are subject to change.
1-2 Switch
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo, $49.99
ESRB rating: Everyone
Available now
A good way to get accustomed to the Switch’s vibrating, motion-sensing controllers (call Joy-Cons), “1-2 Switch” is a large collection of simple mini-games aimed at casual players. Admittedly, some of the games didn’t capture our fancy (we dislike virtual shaving almost as much as real shaving), but, among a few other titles, we enjoyed an Old West shootout called “Quick Draw” and had a swinging good time with “Sword Fight.”
One drawback is that the game should have been included with the Switch console (which lacks a pack-in cartridge), similar to “Wii Sports” for the Wii and “Nintendo Land” for the Wii U.
Lego Worlds
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, $29.99
ESRB rating: Everyone
Available now
“Lego Worlds” is the answer to the question, “What do you get when you cross the ‘Minecraft’ concept with virtual Legos?”
This immersive “sandbox” game lets you create pretty much anything you can imagine using the brick-by-brick editor tool and prefabricated Lego structures. Landscaping tools let you dig holes, construct bridges and buildings, and create islands and mountains. You can also “race, soar, zoom and ride” on a variety of vehicles and creatures, including dragons, gorillas, helicopters, horses and motorcycles.
Online support lets you and another gamer play competitively, show off your creations and explore each other’s worlds. Local two-player is available as well. One caveat: The building tools may be a little tricky to use for younger players.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
PlayStation 4
Ubisoft, $59.99
ESRB rating: Everyone 10 and older
Available now
Designed for PlayStation VR, “Star Trek: Bridge Crew” lets you and up to three friends go where you’ve never gone before. As captain, tactical officer, engineer or helm officer, you are a virtual officer of the Federation, commanding (or at least helping operate) a new space-faring vessel called the USS Aegis.
Your mission, which takes place in the alternate reality established in the 2009 “Star Trek” film, is to explore The Trench, a largely uncharted area of space. Your goal is to locate a habitable home world for the decimated Vulcan populace, dealing with Klingons in the process. Such features as lip-syncing and hand tracking with full-body avatars makes this game as immersive as it gets. You do have to wear those goofy virtual reality glasses, though.
Super Bomberman R
Nintendo Switch
Konami, $49.99
ESRB rating: Everyone 10 and older
Available now
From “Warlords” for the Atari 2600 to “Wii Sports” for the Nintendo Wii, certain multiplayer games are legendarily awesome to play at parties. One of these is “Bomberman,” in which players maneuver around a 2D grid/maze playfield, setting and running away from bombs, trapping and sabotaging their opponents.
With “Super Bomberman R,” the classic gameplay remains intact, dropping up to eight gamers in a maze, battling it out until one player remains. In story mode, one or two players, working in tandem, try to clear 50 stages.
Mass Effect: Andromeda
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Electronic Arts, $59.99
ESRB rating: Mature 17 and older
Tuesday
A massive action-RPG, “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” which some refer to as “Mass Effect 4,” casts you as either Scott or Sara Ryder (viewed from a third-person perspective), exploring the Andromeda galaxy, completing a variety of missions. You’ll scan for useful items, converse with other characters, use a jetpack, destroy hostile bases, use blueprints and items to craft weapons and armor, engage in melee combat and much more, including commandeering an all-terrain vehicle called the Nomad.
Unlike previous games in the series, in which players choose from six different character classes, gamers can assign any skills that they want to their character. If you don’t like backtracking in video games, beware: Certain bosses are unbeatable until you’ve upgraded your character to a certain degree.
MLB The Show 17
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment, $59.99
ESRB rating: Everyone
March 28
North Texas sports fans have been focused on Tony Romo’s fate and Dirk Nowitzki’s 30,000 points, but spring is in the air, and that means it’s time to start talking baseball. And with that come baseball video games, including “MLB The Show 17,” the 12th entry in the franchise.
Sony promises a variety of new features for this iteration, including better player graphics, new ball physics, smarter computer-controlled players and a special Retro Mode, which keeps the sharp visuals intact while letting gamers control pitching, hitting and fielding with one button. Ken Griffey Jr. is on the cover, marking his first appearance in a video game in nearly 20 years.
Persona 5
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4
Atlus, $49.99 (PS3), $59.99 (PS4)
ESRB Rating: Mature 17 and older
April 4
This long-delayed relationship-building RPG boasts a fresh look and new characters. As in previous games in the series, you play a teenager who must balance your double life as a dungeon-exploring adventurer and a high school student, complete with part-time jobs, romantic relationships and social activities. The action takes place in Tokyo.
According to the publisher, the characters get their power from “the Persona, the Jungian concept of the ‘self’; the game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective mask and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need.”
We’ve come a long way from munching dots and zapping invaders, people.
Injustice 2
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, $59.99
ESRB rating: Teen
May 16
Who would win in a fight between Superman and Green Lantern?
Players answered that question themselves by duking it out in 2013’s “Injustice Gods Among Us,” a one-on-one fighter starring numerous denizens of the DC Universe. “Injustice 2” offers more of the same (Batman vs. Catwoman, anyone?), but adds a number of new characters, including such fan favorites as Poison Ivy, Robin, Supergirl and Swamp Thing.
In addition, this sequel introduces an RPG-like “gear system,” which lets you “equip, customize and evolve your favorite DC superhero or supervillain, meaningfully impacting how your character both looks and fights.”
Returning are the over-the-top special abilities for the fighters and the awesome environmental destruction.
More to come
Here are eight more titles to consider:
- “Styx: Shards of Darkness” (PS4, Xbox One, available now)
- “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands” (PS4, Xbox One, available now)
- “Mario Sports Superstars” (3DS, March 24)
- “Has-Been Heroes” (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, March 28)
- “Yooka-Laylee” (PS4, Xbox One, April 11; later in 2017 for the Switch)
- “Outlast 2” (PS4, Xbox One, April 25)
- “Puyo Puyo Tetris” (PS4, Switch, April 25)
- “Prey” (PS4, Xbox One, May 5)
Brett Weiss is the author of the “Classic Home Video Games” series and of “The 100 Greatest Console Video Games: 1977-1987.”
