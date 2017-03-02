Chewbacca Mom inks book deal

Chewbacca Mom’s 15 minutes just got extended.
Candace Payne, the Grand Prairie woman better known as Chewbacca Mom after a video of her wearing a Chewbacca mask went viral last year, now has a multi-book deal with Zondervan, a Christian publishing company out of Grand Rapids, Mich.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the book -- titled “Laugh It Up! Embrace Freedom and Experience Defiant Joy” and due out Nov. 7 -- details her struggles through “poverty, shame, and depression.” “In the book, I personify Joy and reveal a trait she possesses in each chapter,” she told EW. “I also explain how Joy has been present in each of the circumstances, life choices or traumas I’ve walked through.”
Her second book, set for fall of 2018, will be a gift book that will “take readers on a whimsical journey through the many types of joy, and offer practical tips for improving joy in their own lives.”
Payne also has a TLC webseries, has appeared on “The Late Late Show” and “Good Morning America.” Hasbro has even made an action figure of her.
Through it all, she says she still doesn’t mind being known as Chewbacca Mom.
“It was a moment that unleashed a part of me that could be described as destiny,” she told EW. “Not for a second, does it get old to me.”
