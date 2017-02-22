Oscars 2017: Texas Western should beat LA musical, come Hell or High Water

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

2:33 Texas grad Tyrone Swoopes training at McKinney's Michael Johnson Performance

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her