February 12, 2017 11:11 PM

Winners list for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Here are some of the winners from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, held Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. For a complete list in all categories, go to www.grammy.com.

Album of the year: “25,” Adele

Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele

Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele

New artist: Chance the Rapper

Pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele

Pop vocal album: “25,” Adele

Pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume

Dance recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” the Chainsmokers

Urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce

Traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Contemporary instrumental album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy

Rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Rock performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Metal performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth

Alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

Rap performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper

Rap/sung performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

Rap song: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

R&B song: “Lake by the Ocean,” Maxwell

R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

R&B performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Traditional R&B performance: “Angel,” Lalah Hathaway

Country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Country/duo group performance: “Jolene,” Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Country song: “Humble and Kind,” Lori McKenna

Jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield

Jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter

Gospel album: “Losing My Religion,” Kirk Franklin

Contemporary Christian music album: “Love Remains,” Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Latin rock, urban or alternative album: “iLevitable,” ile

Reggae album: “Ziggy Marley,” Ziggy Marley

World music album: “Sing Me Home,” Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

