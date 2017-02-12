Winners list for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Here are some of the winners from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, held Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. For a complete list in all categories, go to www.grammy.com.
Album of the year: “25,” Adele
Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele
Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele
New artist: Chance the Rapper
Pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele
Pop vocal album: “25,” Adele
Pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume
Dance recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” the Chainsmokers
Urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce
Traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson
Contemporary instrumental album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy
Rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant
Rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Rock performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Metal performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth
Alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper
Rap performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper
Rap/sung performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake
Rap song: “Hotline Bling,” Drake
R&B song: “Lake by the Ocean,” Maxwell
R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway
R&B performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange
Traditional R&B performance: “Angel,” Lalah Hathaway
Country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris
Country/duo group performance: “Jolene,” Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson
Country song: “Humble and Kind,” Lori McKenna
Jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield
Jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter
Gospel album: “Losing My Religion,” Kirk Franklin
Contemporary Christian music album: “Love Remains,” Hillary Scott & the Scott Family
Latin rock, urban or alternative album: “iLevitable,” ile
Reggae album: “Ziggy Marley,” Ziggy Marley
World music album: “Sing Me Home,” Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble
Comments