Preston’s picks: Will Johnson at Club Dada; Rick Astley at House of Blues

Will Johnson at Club Dada
Singer-songwriter Will Johnson has carved out a career over the course of 25 years by simply observing the world around him, although such a description hardly does justice to his often quietly devastating songs. Johnson is gearing up for an active 2017, with the release of his latest long-player — the evocatively titled Hatteras Night, A Good Luck Charm — set for March 24. He’ll likely preview material from the new record as well as pull from his beloved back catalog during this intimate club show. With Samantha Crain and Doug Burr.
8 p.m. Friday. Club Dada, Dallas. $12-$15.
Rick Astley at House of Blues
He’s never going to give you up. He’s never going to let you down. He’s never going to run around and desert you. Comedy aside, British pop vocalist Rick Astley could never have predicted that one of his hit singles — 1987’s Never Gonna Give You Up — would enjoy such enduring popularity. (For those unfamiliar: Astley’s hit has become an internet staple, known as “rick-rolling,” which dupes unsuspecting folks into watching the video for the tune.) Astley’s career has endured beyond ’80s success, and last year, he released 50, his first LP in more than a decade. With Harrison Kipner.
8 p.m. Wednesday. House of Blues, Dallas. $29.50-$55.
