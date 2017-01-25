Madonna banned by Texas radio station after Women’s March comments

Pop superstar Madonna’s music is heard fairly regularly on the radio, but in one east Texas town, that’s changed.
Per a report from Billboard, Hits 105 in Texarkana has banned Madonna’s music “indefinitely” following comments the singer made during last weekend’s Women’s March protesting President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.
Apart from a few F-bombs, Madonna also said from the stage: “Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
That was a bridge too far for Hits 105 general manager Terry Thomas, who said in a statement: “Banning all Madonna songs at Hits 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”
