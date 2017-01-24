Run the Jewels, Purity Ring to headline inaugural Fortress Festival

A pair of pairs will serve as co-headliners for the inaugural Fortress Festival.
Acclaimed rap duo Run the Jewels (El-P and Killer Mike) and Canadian electro-pop two-piece Purity Ring will headline the two-day event, set for April 29-30 in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.
Other artists scheduled to appear include Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Peter Hook & the Light, Houndmouth, Wolf Parade, Alvvays, Dengue Fever and Whitney.
Quaker City Night Hawks will represent Texas on the festival’s line-up, alongside Burning Hotels, Survive, Sam Lao, Sudie, Ronnie Heart, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Bobby Sessions, Blue, the Misfit and Cure for Paranoia.
“We’re honored to have such a notable roster of talent cut the ribbon on the inaugural Fortress Festival,” said founders Alec Jhangiani and Ramtin Nikzad in a statement. “This lineup offers a rich diversity of styles and genres and each act has played a definitive role in shaping or reflecting contemporary popular culture.
“Pairing these performances with the world class art and architecture of the Modern Art Museum, the heritage of Will Rogers Memorial Center and other offerings within Fort Worth’s renowned cultural district will make Fortress an unforgettable experience for all those that attend.”
Two-day general admission tickets and two-day VIP passes are on sale now, via the Fortress Festival website.
The GA tickets are $105, while the VIP passes are $275. Included with the VIP passes are, according to a release, “preferred viewing areas, an official Fortress Festival T-shirt, free parking, expedited entry, exclusive food and drink offerings, dedicated lounges and restroom facilities, exclusive guided gallery tours at the Modern, discounts on the Modern merchandise, memberships and programs.”
Additionally, both the GA and VIP tickets will include free access to the Modern’s galleries during the festival’s two days.
