Edgefest to mark its 25th anniversary this spring

Can a festival tied to a radio station that no longer exists still lay claim to that station’s sound?
Such knotty questions can be pondered while reviewing the line-up for the 25th installment of Edgefest, now under the auspices of 97.1 the Eagle, as the Edge was snuffed out of existence last year.
The day-long, double-stage festival event is set for — no fooling — April 1 at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, as it has been the last few years.
The line-up will warm a nostalgist’s heart: Blink 182, the Offspring, 311, Chevelle, Toadies and a reunited Nixons are among the headliners. (Organizers claim these “Edgefest alums” are meant to mark the silver anniversary.)
Other bands scheduled to perform include Naked and Famous, the Record Company, Goodbye June, Black Pistol Fire, Dreamers, Missio, Badflower and the Wrecks.
Tickets — prices were not immediately available — for the 25th edition of Edgefest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, via KEGL.com.
