Bill Maher forced to postpone Dallas show

Those expecting an evening of stand-up comedy from Bill Maher Sunday at the Music Hall at Fair Park were disappointed.
The comedian, who was scheduled to perform at the Dallas venue, was deterred by issues with his plane — event promoter Live Nation tweeted out news of the postponement about a half hour before the show’s start time Sunday.
Monday morning, Maher took to Facebook to explain what happened, as well as plans for his return (which has yet to be scheduled):
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
