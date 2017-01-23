Bill Maher forced to postpone Dallas show

1:16 Chisholm Trail Hoops team well balanced, successful Pause

0:28 Girl killed, mother injured, when an unknown assailant stabbed them overnight

2:23 Mavericks Insider: Dallas finishes soft part of schedule against Knicks

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?