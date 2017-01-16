Preston’s picks: Kristin Chenoweth at Winspear; Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds at Verizon Theatre

Kristin Chenoweth at Winspear Opera House
Best known for her award-winning work on Broadway (a 1999 Tony for You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth hasn’t been strictly bound to the stage for her career. Work in television and film, as well as a string of well-received studio albums, have endeared Chenoweth to a broad fan base, and her current tour — in support of her superb, jazz-inclined 2016 LP, The Art of Elegance — will doubtless provide a sterling showcase for this peerless vocalist.
8 p.m. Jan. 25. Winspear Opera House, Dallas. $49.75.
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds at Verizon Theatre
For music fans of a certain vintage, the anniversaries involving the output of one Dave Matthews have been downright unsettling — to wit, next year will mark 20 years since the release of Before These Crowded Streets (how is that even possible?!). Regardless, there’s no better place to contemplate time’s swift passage than during a rare acoustic performance featuring Matthews and longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds, a duo making its North Texas debut.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. $85.
