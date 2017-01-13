Fort Worth Coyote Ugly sets opening date

Back in 2015, the Coyote Ugly chain of bars announced it was coming to Fort Worth. Now we have an opening date: Feb. 8.
The club, at 3005 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th area, will be the third Coyote Ugly in Texas. The other locations are in Austin and San Antonio. There’s also one in the other direction in Oklahoma City. But Russia has six of them so the Lone Star state has some distance to go to catch up.
Coyote Ugly, launched in 1993 in New York City and immortalized in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly starring Tyra Banks, LeAnn Rimes, and Maria Bello, is known for having its female staff dancing on the top of the bar.
“With the wild success of our bars in Austin and San Antonio, we think Fort Worth is perfect for our brand of bar,” said founder Liliana ‘Lil’ Lovell in a press release.
“So get your boots ready, Fort Worth,” she continued in the release. “And be sure to partake in the full Coyote Ugly experience – that means getting up on the bar and joining the show!”
