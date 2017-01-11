Ill bartender gets financial boost from musical friends

1:56 No. 25 Justin Northwest takes care of Aledo Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague