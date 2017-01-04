Selena Gomez, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

When the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off March 5 at the Forum in Los Angeles, more than a few North Texans will be in contention.
The nominations for the fourth annual awards show were announced earlier today — you can see the full list here — and Selena Gomez, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson and Todrick Hall are all vying for trophies.
Grand Prairie native Gomez earned two nominations (female artist of the year and best fan army), while Morris, Clarkson and Hall each earned one apiece.
Arlington native Morris was nominated in the best new country artist category; the Fort Worth-born Clarkson was nominated in the best cover song category (for her take on Rihanna’s Love on the Brain, which you can view below), and Arlington native Hall was nominated in the social star award category.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air at 7 p.m. March 5 on TBS, TNT and TruTV.
