Where to rock out to ring in the new year in North Texas

The year 2016 draws to a close Saturday, but not before a handful of sonic shindigs at venues large and small across North Texas. For those who want a little music to carry them into 2017, there are a wealth of options
Lights All Night at Dallas Market Hall
A two-night dose of top-shelf EDM (electronic dance music), this bass-heavy bacchanal again returns to Dallas, with plenty of A-list talent on tap: Zedd, Deadmau5, RL Grime and Nero are just a few of the DJs scheduled to descend upon North Texas.
6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Dallas Market Hall, Dallas. $99-$109 (general admission); $159-$269 (VIP).
Charley Crockett at The Rustic
Thanks to his sterling sophomore album, In the Night, singer-songwriter Charley Crockett is much more visible at year’s end than at its beginning. His Rustic set will be augmented by a pair of dynamic local talents: Medicine Man, a supergroup featuring Keite Young and Jason Burt, and vocalist Dana Harper, fresh from her run on the most recent season of The Voice.
6 p.m. Saturday. The Rustic, Dallas. Free with RSVP.
Prince Rama at Shipping & Receiving
Billed as “The Future,” this blow-out bills itself as a collision between “humanity, technology and nature.” With Ronnie Heart, Wizardvizion, Starbass Laboratories, Raef Payne and Squanto.
6 p.m. Saturday. Shipping & Receiving, Fort Worth. $30-$50.
Molotov at the Bomb Factory
There’s plenty of room to get rowdy inside this revived Deep Ellum gem, as Mexican rock-rap act Molotov headlines a New Year’s Eve bill. With Skarmas, Mad Mexicans, Revolucion Oi and Bronco Simmons.
8 p.m. Saturday. The Bomb Factory, Dallas. $38-$138.
Jonathan Tyler at Granada Theater
Dallas-based singer-songwriter Jonathan Tyler has slowly evolved from raucous blues-rocker to rootsy singer-songwriter, and to close out 2016, he’ll bring his talents to the Granada, where he’ll be joined by a formidable lineup, including Tyler’s girlfriend, powerhouse songstress Nikki Lane. With Paul Cauthen, Red Shahan and special guests.
9 p.m. Saturday. Granada Theater, Dallas. $24-$80.
Liz Mikel at Scat Jazz Lounge
One of the area’s finest voices helps ring in the new year in the cozy comfort of this downtown Fort Worth speakeasy.
9 p.m. Saturday. Scat Jazz Lounge, Fort Worth. $630 for a booth.
Sally Majestic at Lola’s Saloon
Two Fort Worth favorites — both band and venue are dearly beloved within the city’s artistic community — join forces to bid 2016 farewell and welcome a fresh set of months. With Neptune Locals and How’s My Driving.
9 p.m. Saturday. Lola’s Saloon, Fort Worth. $10.
The Singapore Slingers at Kessler Theater
Ease into the new year with the Singapore Slingers, a veteran Dallas orchestra, led by Matt Tolentino, capable of conjuring sublime memories of yesteryear, thanks to its pitch-perfect evocation of a simpler time. Admission includes dessert and a champagne toast at midnight. With La Pompe.
9 p.m. Saturday. Kessler Theater, Dallas. $35-$55.
Eli Young Band at Billy Bob’s Texas
Acclaimed Denton-based country rockers close out the year in the Stockyards, with a little help from Fort Worth’s own, equally beloved Green River Ordinance.
9:30 p.m. Saturday. Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. $20-$45.
Spoonfed Tribe at the Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge
Get funky with one of the Fort’s most enduring and popular acts in the intimate environs of the Live Oak. With Poo Live Crew and Diamond Kings.
10 p.m. Saturday. The Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge, Fort Worth. $15-$140.
