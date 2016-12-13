Inaugural Fortress Festival announces limited pre-sale

The inaugural Fortress Festival, a two-day event set to take over Fort Worth’s Cultural District April 29-30, announced this morning that organizers are offering a limited ticket pre-sale.
The “heavily discounted” general admission passes, good for both days of Fortress Festival, will cost $65 plus taxes and fees, which organizers said in a release would be “the lowest possible ticket price available for ticket buyers leading up to the event.”
These general admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday via fortressfestival.com/tickets, and will last until the supply runs out. As the organizers note in a release: “Interested patrons are encouraged to act fast as these tickets are in short supply and will increase in price as the event date approaches.”
The initial festival line-up is scheduled to be announced in mid-January, with the release promising “internationally acclaimed headliners alongside some of today’s hottest up-and-coming music acts across two stages, as well as a variety of local artists and boundary-testing musical pioneers.”
Still, given the dearth of specifics at this point, this pre-sale amounts to a leap of faith for music lovers, but given the pedigree of its staff — Lone Star Film Festival vets Ramtin Nikzad and Alec Jhangiani, along with Margin Walker Presents, as well as the festival’s partners, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth — it seems less of a gamble than an investment.
