Move over, Dak and Zeke. The Biebs is coming to play at your house

Justin Bieber is returning to North Texas for his biggest concert yet.
Just over a year after selling out the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Canadian pop superstar Bieber is bringing his “Purpose World Tour” to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium July 29.
Tickets — ranging from $49.50 to $179.50, before taxes and fees — for this concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday via Ticketmaster and aeglive.com.
Earlier this year, Bieber’s Dallas concert, which marked his first North Texas appearance in three years, was a fascinating glimpse of an artist in transition, as I wrote in April: “The nearly two-hour concert was stuffed to overflowing with a little something for everyone: lasers, pyro, more than a dozen dancers, a secondary stage with a trampoline embedded in it, and — why not? — a drum solo.”
“With the restless sensibility inherent in the fast-twitch, Adderall-stoked audience (which, perhaps unsurprisingly, cut a wide demographic swath — young and old alike were piled into the arena), Bieber flitted from electronic dance music to slow-burn R&B to elastic, perky pop to hip-hop and back again, trying on different styles like so many costume changes, of which there were also plenty.”
One of those found Bieber wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey with Dak Prescott’s No. 4 drawing cheers from the crowd.
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
Comments