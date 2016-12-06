Arts & Culture

December 6, 2016 7:42 AM

Arlington’s Maren Morris nominated for best new artist Grammy

By Preston Jones

The nominations for the 59th annual Grammy awards are being announced this morning, and a North Texas name is among the most prominent categories.

Maren Morris is one of five nominees for best new artist — Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, the Chainsmokers and Anderson.Paak round out the field — and will find out Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles if she takes home a golden gramophone.

This story will be updated as more nominations are announced.

