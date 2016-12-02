Arlington’s Maren Morris to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Dec. 5, 2015, Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Leon Bridges performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
One year and five days later, another North Texas-bred talent, likewise having a phenomenal year — Arlington native Maren Morris — will do the honors.
Morris is scheduled to appear on the Dec. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, with host John Cena.
Live from New York, I'M DOING SNL!! ✨#iwillbedressedlikeanornament pic.twitter.com/fBtwmtqBPd— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 2, 2016
The news comes just hours before her episode of CMT Crossroads airs (9 p.m. Friday), which features Morris collaborating with Alicia Keys.
The flurry of year-end activity comes as the 26-year-old Morris has enjoyed a whirlwind ascent to the top of Nashville — wowing South by Southwest crowds in March; releasing her major label debut, Hero, in June; spending much of the year earning raves as an opening act on Keith Urban’s national tour; winning new artist of the year at this year’s CMAs; booking a sold-out headlining tour of her own for next year — and just days before the reveal of the 2017 Grammy nominations, which some music writers speculate could heavily feature Morris.
Morris’ next local show will be March 23 at Dallas’ House of Blues. It should come as no surprise that it is already sold out.
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
Comments